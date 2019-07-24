NATIONAL 50 OVERS CRICKET RESULTS

Team Rivals and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) will contest this year’s Final of the National Lotteries Authority National 50-Overs Cricket Championship on 11th August after victories in last weekend’s semi-finals.

At Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field, Team Rivals defeated Guardian General Saints by 12 runs in a match reduced to 26-overs because of a late start and rain.

The scores: Team Rivals 176 for 6 off 26-overs; ( Lindon James 69), Guardian General Saints 164 for 6 off 26-overs; (Jeremy Haywood 53, Jeremy Layne 45).

Meanwhile, at the Sion Hill Playing Field, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) beat FLOW Radcliffe by 87 runs in a match reduced to 35-overs because of rain.

The scores: The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 173 for 8 off 35-overs; (Romario Grant 54, Beniton Stapleton 38; Deroy Strough 3 for 24), FLOW Radcliffe 86 off 24.5-overs; (Nigel Small 4 for 19, Kevin Abraham 3 for 21).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related