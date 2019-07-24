BEQUIA T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

South Side United, Davis Construction Masters and Sugar Reef Bequia United won matches in the Keegan’s Bequia Cricket Twenty/20 Premier League at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

South Side United defeated Knights Trading De AUSSIES by 10 wickets.



The scores: Knights Trading De AUSSIES 56 for 9 off 20-overs; (Marcus Castello 25; Kevin Samuels 3 for 20, Delroy Compton 3 for 22).

South Side United 57 for no wicket off 7.3-overs; Jordon Samuel 21 not out, Kenrick Cozier 14 not out).

Davis Construction Masters beat Bequia Express Dem Boys Port Elizabeth by 7 wickets.

The scores: (Bequia Express Dem Boys Port Elizabeth 44 off 9.4-overs; Orlanzo Billingy 30; Allan Foyle 3 for 14), Davis Construction Masters 47 off 7-overs; (Iran Mack 2 for 17).

Also, Sugar Reef Bequia United won from Friendship United 17 runs.

The scores: Sugar Reef Bequia United 194 for 8 off 19.4-overs; (Garvin Ollivierre 51, Jenry Ollivierre 40, Cosmus Hackshaw 26; Leevan Stowe 3 for 18, Courtney Ollivierre 2 for 19).

Friendship United 177 off 14.2-overs; (Aldrick Pompey 35, Christroy John 27; Garvin Ollivierre 4 for 43, Cosmus Hackshaw 3 for 66, Mackenson Kydd 2 for 13).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related