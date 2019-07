Caesar’s Real Estate World X1 and Mozambique United played to a two all draw yesterday afternoon in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Tyrese Dickson netted for Caesar’s Real Estate World X1. They also benefitted from an own goal scored by Mozambique United. Winston Samuel scored both goals for Mozambique United.

This afternoon at 4:30, Disruptive Force of Colonarie will meet Brownstown United at the Diamonds Playing Field.







