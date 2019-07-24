MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

In yesterday afternoon’s Knock-Out match of the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, Enhams beat Mt. Pleasant 7-2 at the Cane End Playing Field.

Nyron Cumberbatch and Mikhail Culzac scored two goals and there was a goal each by Dillano Webb, Dave Duncan and Atticus. Jorondo Jardin scored the two goals for Mt. Pleasant.

At the same venue this afternoon, System Three/Central Kingstown Combined will meet Cane End in another Knock-Out match at 4:30.







