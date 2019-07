MRS PATRICIA MALONEY-PROVIDENCE better known as PATSY of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Edinboro died on Sunday April 21st at the age of 69. There will be a Thanksgiving Service at the St. Georges Cathedral, tomorrow, Friday July 26th at 4:00 pm. Burial of the ashes will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

