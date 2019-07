In the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship, Chapmans All Stars beat Mt. Grenan 6-nil on Saturday afternoon at the Diamonds Playing Field.

The goals for Chapmans All Stars were scored by O-ZIM Henderson (2), and one each by Geron McDowall, Jemmie Kiel, Keyon Baptiste, and JAH-VA Audain. Cameron Strough, Nyron Cumberbatch and Ramesh James scored a goal each for Mt. Grenan.

Combined Stars won by default over SV United. Yesterday’s scheduled matches were postponed due to rain.







