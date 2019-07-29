BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

C. K Greaves beat B.M.C Combiners 4-nil on Saturday in the Firms Division of the St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field. Goal scorers were Anthony Snagg (2) and Akeem Smith (1) and they benefitted from an own goal.

Volcanoes (1) defeated Volcanoes (2) 4-nil in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division. Adrian Homer scored two goals and there was a goal each from Nyroy Ballantyne and Keshaun Alexander.

In the other game, System Three (1) won from System three (2), 2-1. Goals came from Cori Durrant and Tarique Nichols for System Three (1), while Kareem Davis scored for System Three (2).

Yesterday’s scheduled matches were postponed because of rain.

Today, System Three (1) is meeting Mona Academy in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, while Largo Height facing Mona Academy in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division.

At 4:45, this afternoon, Massy Stores will clash with Toni Combined Stores. All matches will be at the Grammar School Playing Field.







