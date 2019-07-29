NORTH LEEWARD FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday, in what has been the most keenly match so far in the Ruddy’s Electrical North Leeward Football League, Spring Village came from behind to beat Petit Bordel 2-1 at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Chateaubelair.

Otis Matthews put Petit Bordel ahead in the 7th-minute, however goals from Derold Samuel in the 20th-minute and Augustus Francios in the 60th-minute gave Spring Village their come from behind victory. Augustus Francois was adjudged man of the match.

Tomorrow afternoon, at 4:15, Beachfront Older Boys will do battle against Keartons also at Golden Groove Playing Field, in Chateaubelair.







