St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries in the region participating in the 2019 Youth Ambassadors Program, co-ordinated by the United States Embassy in Barbados.

Eight Youth Ambassadors from the Eastern Caribbean traveled to the United States yesterday to participate in the Program.

This country is being represented by Nikita Williams, who is joined by delegates from Antigua and Barbuda; Barbados; Dominica; Grenada; and St. Lucia.

The young persons will take part in a three-week U.S. Government-sponsored exchange program. They are accompanied by Adult Mentors, Jamieson Edward of St. Lucia and Kashka King of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and will join participants from, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago also on this regional youth exchange program.

The goal of the Youth Ambassadors Program is to promote mutual understanding between the people of the United States, South America, and the Caribbean.

The program prepares youth leaders to become responsible citizens and contributing members of their communities. During their exchange, participants will focus on the program themes of civic education, leadership, and community service.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related