Vincentian, Radica Deane is among 15 persons from the Caribbean heading off to Japan to participate in the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme.

The programme was started in 1987, and is aimed at increasing mutual understanding between the people of Japan and the people of other nations.

It enables authorities in Japan to employ foreign youth as Assistant English Language Teachers for Japanese students from Elementary to High School Level.

Currently, the JET program invites approximately 5,500 participants from around 54 countries each year, making it one of the largest cultural exchange programs in the world

This year, 15 persons have been chosen from the Caribbean, 14 from Trinidad and Tobago and one from St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

And, earlier this month, the Japanese Ambassador in Trinidad and Tobago, Tatsuo Hirayama hosted a send-off reception for the new participants at his official residence.

During the Reception, Ambassador Hirayama congratulated the departing JET participants who were in attendance and encouraged them to learn Japanese culture in various parts of Japan and to join the efforts to strengthen relations between Japan and the Caribbean.







