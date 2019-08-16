ZONAL UNDER-15 CRICKET

North Central Windward and Central Kingstown will contest today’s Final of the 2019 Under-15 Zonal Cricket Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex after semi-final victories yesterday.

Yesterday, Central Kingstown defeated North Central Windward by 17 runs, in one of the last two preliminary matches at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Jennillea Glasgow scored 54 for Central Kingstown to lead them to 116 off 35.3 overs. For North Central Windward, Kevin Shallow took 3 wickets for 4 runs and Devonte Mc Dowall captured 3-12.

North Central Windward never recovered from 29-4 and were dismissed for 99 off 29.2 overs. Jennillea Glasgow followed up her half century by taking 4-15, while Jaden Henry captured 3-29.

North Windward gained their first victory in the Championship by beating North Leeward by 41 runs at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

Deseon Clark’s 74 enabled North Windward to a total of 135 off 38.5 overs. Jorden Charles took 3-29 for North Leeward who were dismissed for 94 24.5 overs. Captain, Kelvin James top-scored with 28, while Clias Peirre 4-36 and Zack Thomas 3-29 took the most wickets for North Windward.







