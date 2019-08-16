CARCIP GWAN PROJECT

Educational institutions here are among several sites that will soon be interconnected on a fibre-based network called Government Wide Area Network (G-WAN).



This forms part of the CARCIP National Broadband Project. To this end, an assessment of secondary schools’ IT labs began yesterday.



Over the next few days, the CARCIP National Broadband project team will be working alongside the Ministry of Education’s IT department and a team from Digicel to complete individual site assessments.



Network Administrator on the project team, Bevan Lewis, said that secondary schools will be given priority and that they will be evaluating the readiness of IT labs, requirements for proceeding and the general scope of work to be done.



The National Broadband project is being implemented through a Public Private Partnership with Digicel (OECS) Ltd and Digicel (St. Vincent) Ltd; and is funded by the World Bank under the Caribbean Regional Communications Infrastructure Program (CARCIP).



The development objective of CARCIP is to increase access to regional broadband networks and advance the development of an ICT-enabled services industry in the Caribbean Region.







