BRAGSA AND HURRICANE SEASON

As the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season approaches its most active phase, the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is appealing to Vincentians to remain vigilant.

This appeal was issued by Communications Officer at BRAGSA, Roxtanne Millington.

Mrs. Millington said although the nation has not experienced any severe weather conditions thus far for the season people must still ensure that they follow all safety guidelines.

She is also encouraging people to keep drains clear at all times to avoid flooding.

BRAGSA is also currently continuing with is annual Road Cleaning Program across the country.







