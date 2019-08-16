The Psychology Department at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will be hosting the first of two conferences on the state of Child Sexual Abuse within St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This conference will be targeting Teachers and Counselors of several schools across the country.

According to a Media Release from the Department, there has been an alarming increase in the number of sexual offences committed against the children in the country especially between the ages of 3-12yrs.

Organizers are hoping that the Conference will shed light on some techniques used to spot children at risk and possible interventions that can be made especially by mandated reporters such as teachers.

Topics to be discussed include – Signs of child sexual abuse; the Child protection Act; the Role of the police in reporting sexual crimes; Response & Intervention.

The Conference takes place next Tuesday August 20th at the Curriculum Development Unit Conference Room, beginning at 9 a.m.







