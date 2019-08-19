The President of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, Vice President, Dr. Kishore Shallow and Independent Director, Mike Findlay paid a courtesy call on and held discussions with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at Cabinet Room last Thursday, as part of a commitment to strengthen ties with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

For more than three hours they discussed concerns and plans for Governance reform, financial review, modernization of Cricket West Indies Team Selection System, and the introduction of a fitness culture at the youth level. The Cricket West Indies 3-man delegation also raised the urgent need to strengthen cricket in the schools across the region.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, who is also Chairman of CARICOM’s Sub-Committee on cricket said: “West Indies Cricket success and growth are crucial to our regional psychological wellbeing. A regional good cannot be operated like a private club.”

President Skerritt assured Prime Minister, Gonsalves that after just four months of the new administration, hard work was well underway on all fronts to strengthen stakeholder relations, and to bring improvement and success both off and on the field.

Dr. Gonsalves urged the CWI delegation to do whatever was necessary to mold the wealth of cricket talent in the Caribbean and to improve the on-field results. He pledged the full support and commitment of his Government and CARICOM to help relations with Cricket West Indies going forward.







