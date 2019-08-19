VOLCANO READY PROJECT

A five-day Training Session with Volunteers of the North Windward Communities will be held here this week under the Volcano Ready Community Project.

The Training Sessions will be hosted by the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO.

Organizers say the training aims to prepare communities to manage potential impacts of La Soufrière Volcano and related hazards.

The Workshop will be held at the Modern Medical Diagnostic Center at Georgetown, and is now scheduled to open tomorrow Tuesday August 20th at 8:30 am, instead of today, due to the State Funeral slated for today.

The opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday morning and will be addressed by Minister of Housing, Informal Human Settlements, Lands and Surveys and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel.

The “Volcano-Ready Communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines” project targets 12 communities in the high-risk zones of La Soufrière.

It specifically seeks to improve response capacities through training and risk assessment; develop a “Volcano-Ready” framework and toolkit for communities; and create public education and awareness materials to be shared with schools, businesses, and residents.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related