BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force defeated the visiting Venezuelan Navel Ship 3-1 in a Friendly match yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

ANES-LYE Lockhart, Cruz Young and Mc Garvin Sampson scored a goal each for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, while Rafael Mancilla converted the goal for the visiting Venezuelan Navel Ship.

This afternoon at 2:30, Mona Academy will play against Chelsea, and Largo Height will oppose Belfongo at 3:45 in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, then C. K Greaves will meet St Vincent Brewery at 4:55 in the Firms Divisions. The matches will be at the Grammar School Playing Field.







