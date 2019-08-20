The SVG School of Continuing Education will be officially registered with the National Accreditation Board (NAB) tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education said its registration will certify that the institution meets certain minimum operating standards required for the conduct of an academic provider in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Registration is a pre-accreditation status since it is the first step towards the accreditation of programmes offered by an institution.

The SVG School of Continuing Education, which is located at Lower Kingstown Park, will be registered to provide training in:

Care of the older adult

Early Childhood Development

Early Childhood Education

Basic Aesthetics

Basic Garment Drafting and Construction

The public is invited to witness the registration ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the Peace Memorial Hall from 3:00 p.m. tomorrow







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related