WIPA ANNUAL AWARDS RESULTS

Jason Holder was the biggest winner at the West Indies Players Association/Cricket West Indies annual awards night held on August 19th in Antigua, scooping up the Player of the Year as well as the Test Player of the Year awards.

Shai Hope was named the ODI Player of the Year for a second successive time while seam-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul was recognised as the Twenty/20 Player of the Year. All-rounder, Deandra Dottin also won big, securing the women’s Twenty/20 and ODI Player of the Year awards.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old tear away Oshane Thomas was named the Emerging Player of the Year. Performances between April 2018 and March 2019 were taken into consideration.

In February this year, Holder became the first West Indies player to become the top-ranked Test all-rounder since Sir Garry Sobers in 1974 and claimed 778 rating points, the highest by any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh in 2001.

Off-spin-bowling all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall, who recently broke into West Indies Test squad, was named the Championship Player of the Year, while star all-rounder Andre Russell was adjudged Caribbean Twenty/20 Player of the Year.

19-year-old left-arm spinner, Joshua Bishop, who was snapped up by Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League Twenty/20 draft in May, won the Under-19 Player of the Year award.







