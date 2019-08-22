MARRIOT HOTEL PROJECT

The new Hotel which is being constructed by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Mt. Wynne will be managed by Marriot.

This was disclosed by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves at a Media Conference hosted by Prime Minister Gonsalves at Cabinet Room on Tuesday.

The Minister said the construction of the Hotel will boost economic activity in Central Leeward.

Minister Gonsalves also spoke about developmental projects to be undertaken in Layou and Barrouallie.

Marriot International is an American Multi-National Diversified Hospitality Company that manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities.







