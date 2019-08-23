PM AND BRITISH AMERICAN

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said a further 6.1 million dollars, of the thirty-million which is available, to be distributed to Policyholders of the British American Insurance Company (BAICO).

He made the announcement during a Ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday.

Dr. Gonsalves said the funds, which will be distributed by the Judicial Manager, were obtained mainly from litigation efforts, and from the sale of British American Insurance properties in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves disclosed that some 523 Policy Holders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive their monies.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves also disclosed that payments will begin next month, at the National Insurance Services Building.







