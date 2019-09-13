IAN ALLEN/LINCOLN ROBERTS SERIES



Tobago started the Ian Allen/Lincoln Roberts One Day Series on a winning note yesterday, beating St Vincent and the Grenadines by 52 runs in the first of three One Day Matches at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Joshua James (53) and Adrian Alexander (41) enabled Tobago to reach 195 off 49.5 overs. Jeremy Layne took 3-27 for St Vincent and the Grenadines who were then dismissed for 143 off 41.2 overs after James put in a good all-round performance with a top score of 29. Asif Hooper made 28, while Ancill Nedd (3-25), Dejourn Charles (3-37) and Anthony Providence (2-22) were the successful bowlers for Tobago.

The second 50 overs match will be played at 9:30 this morning, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. The series will culminate on Sunday at the Park Hill Playing Field.







