DENTAL FAIR

The Dental Department in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will be staging a Dental Health Fair today.

The initiative forms part of activities to observe Dental Health Week, which runs from September 22nd to the 28th, with the theme: Saving Smiles.

The all-day event will be held at the car park, next to the Post Corporation building in Kingstown, with the aim of heightening awareness on issues relating to dental health.

Health Minister Luke Browne, said patrons will be offered a number of services including health checks.







