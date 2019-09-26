SVGFF TO HOLD REFEREES FITNESS TEST

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will hold a FIFA Referees Fitness Test and two training events, on Saturday.

The FIFA Referees Fitness Test will be held at Victoria Park at 5:00. It will be conducted by the Instructor and Head of the Referees Department, Lorson Lewis together with Fitness Instructor Caswell Cambridge and FIFA Referees Assessor Clemroy “BERT” Francois.

Also on Saturday, a FIFA Connect Training Session, aimed at educating member Clubs about the FIFA Online Registration Process in preparation for the 2019/2020 National Club Championship, will take place at the Conference Room of the Administrative Centre of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex between 11:00 and 3:00.

This session will be facilitated by the General Secretary of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Devron Poyer and Executive Administrator, Shevorn Trimmingham.

Then 25 persons are expected to attend a two-day FIFA Medical Course on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 in the morning, to 5:00 in the afternoon, at the Media Centre of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The course will be conducted by a Medical Doctor, a Sports Medicine Specialist, and a Professor in Orthopaedics. It will include practical group sessions and demonstrations in injury prevention exercises, and emergency medicine in sports among other areas.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation has invited other National Sports Associations to participate in the medical course.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related