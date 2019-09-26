SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET FIXTURES

Six matches are scheduled to be played on Sunday in the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at three venues.

At 10:00, Stanley Dalzell Park Hill Masters will host Davis Construction Bequia Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field. At the Buccament Playing Field, Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters will meet defending champions, Mustique Company Masters, and at the Sion Hill Playing Field, Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters will oppose A. R and D Trucking Ptani Masters.

At 2:00, Sion Hill Masters will entertain Kirk Da Silva La Croix Masters at the Sion Hill Playing Field. Elsewhere, at the Buccament Playing Field, COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters will do battle with General Hardware Pastures Masters, and North East Masters will play against North Windward Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field.







