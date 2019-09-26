TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET ROUND 4 FIXTURES

Fourth round matches in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will be played this weekend at the Dauphine Playing Field.

On Saturday afternoon, Challengers will clash with Fairbairn United Spartans at 1:00, then COMPUTEC Older Boys will face Country Meet Town Out-AH Trouble at 3:00.

On Sunday morning, Nice Radio Clinchers will oppose “One Team” at 10:00. In the afternoon, Curtis King Stallionz will play against Dauphine United at 12:30, then Israel Bruce Smashers will take on London Young Strikers at 3:00.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related