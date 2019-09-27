Activities to observe Breast Cancer Awareness month will kick off here this weekend.

President of the SVG Medical Association, Dr. Rosalind Ambrose said the month of September is observed as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and the Association will be merging activities as the month winds down.

She said this Saturday September 28th the Association will host a series of activities at the Victoria Park as they seek to always raise awareness about Prostate Cancer.

Dr. Ambrose is encouraging everyone to support the event which will be held with the Slogan “Tug Against Prostate Cancer” tomorrow afternoon.







