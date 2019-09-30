ANGLICAN SYNOD

Regional delegates will gather here next month, for the 37th Triennial Synod of the Anglican Diocese of the Windward Islands.

The event will be held here from Sunday 6th to Thursday 10th October.

The Synod will open with a celebrated Holy Eucharist at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday 6th October, at the St. George’s Cathedral in Kingstown.

And, the Business sessions will be held at The Green House, at Cane Grove in Pembroke, from Monday 7th to Thursday 10th October, with the theme: Empowered by the Spirit: We Renew, Transform, Sustain, Proclaim.

The Diocese of the Windward Islands consists of three nation states: St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada (which includes Carriacou and Petite Martinique) and St. Lucia. In the Diocese these are referred to as Archdeaconries.

Clergy and Lay delegates from the three Archdeaconries are expected to assemble here for the Synod next month. The event will also be attended by Clergy from the USA and Canada.

The Synod will meet under the Chairmanship of The Rt. Reverend C. Leopold Friday, Bishop of the Windward Islands.

The Synod meets every three years to take counsel for the renewal and mission of the Church.







