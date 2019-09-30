GOALAND GREAVES BACK UMPIRE PRESIDENT

Former regional and international cricket umpire, Goaland Greaves is back as President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Umpires Association.

Greaves, who served in the post in the past, was elected at the Association’s Annual General Meeting, last Saturday at the Bishop’s College Kingstown.

The other members of the new Executive are Michael St Hillaire, Vice President; Afron Byam, Treasurer; Cornelius Edwards, Secretary; Kaman Green, Assistant Secretary; Selwyn Allen, Public Relations Officer and Colbert McDonald, Committee Member.







