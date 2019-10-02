VERON BACK IN POLICE CUSTODY

Police Commissioner Colin John has expressed gratitude to the public for assisting in ensuring that murder-accused Veron Primus was returned to Police custody yesterday.

The Police had announced yesterday that Primus had escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison while awaiting trial on a murder charge, but later informed that he was back in custody.

Police Commissioner Colin John said Primus surrendered to the Police at the Central Police Station yesterday afternoon, accompanied by his Lawyer, Jomo Thomas.

Commissioner John thanked the public for assisting the Police in the hunt for Primus, by calling to report where he is alleged to have been seen. He noted that Police had been deployed into these areas, and this exercise may have prompted Primus to surrender

Primus is charged with causing the death of Real Estate Agent, Sharleen Greaves in November 2015.

He was also awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping a resident of Vermont and holding her prisoner for about four months.







