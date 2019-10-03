DAY OF PRAYER INVITATION

Businesses and organizations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to lend their support to the successful hosting of the National Day of Prayer on Monday October 7th.

The initiative forms part of activities to commemorate this country’s 40th Anniversary of Independence, and will be observed under the theme: Giving thanks at 40.

Representative of the Ministry of National Reconciliation and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Deagra Michael, said formal invitations have been extended to all ministries and departments.







