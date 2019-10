MR FRANK MC DONALD CASTELLO of Bilton Court, Wellingbrough, England formerly of Mt. Grenaan died on Tuesday September 23rd at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Friday October 11th at the United Reformed Church, High Street, Wellingborough. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be in England.







