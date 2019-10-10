NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Another five matches are scheduled to be played, in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field, this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, at 1:00, One Team will face Coreas Distributions, and at 3:00, Country Meet Town Out-AH-Trouble will oppose New level.

On Sunday morning, at 10:00, C G M Gallenger Novice will play against Dr Thomas Injectors. At 12:30, in the afternoon, Sion Hill Tallawahs will come up against Israel Bruce Law Chambers Smashers, then at 3:00, COMPUTEC Older Boys will take on Curtis King Stallionz.







