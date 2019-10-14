HAIROUN/NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

In Group “B” of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Langley Park defeated North Union 2-nil at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown. Dwayne Cupid and Shaville Barker were the goal scorers.

Chapmans hammered Fancy 9-nil in a Group “A” match. Brandon Johnson netted four of the goals, while Shorn Browne and Saeed Dabreo scored two each, and Shemron Phillips (1).

Sandy Bay continued their impressive form as they defeated Spring Village 3-1. Christlee Ballantyne, Keithson Pope and Kimron Ostment netted a goal each for Sandy Bay, and Kadeem Duncan scored the goal for Spring Village.

At the same venue, tomorrow afternoon, Owia will clash with North Union in Group B, at 4:15.







