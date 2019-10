Yesterday afternoon, Keartons FC beat House of Graphics Fitz Hughes 3-1, to clinch the Senior Division League Title of the Ruddy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football Championship at the Golden Grove Playing Field, at Fitz Hughes.

Mickel Williams, Delano John and Emroy Gloster scored a goal each for Keartons FC, while the goal for House of Graphics Fitz Hughes was converted by Bishon Williams. Jellaneo John of Keartons FC was the Player of the Match.







