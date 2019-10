St Vincent and the Grenadines “VINCY HEAT” will meet Group “B” leaders, Suriname, in their 4th Round CONCACAF Nations League match at the Andre Kamperveen Stadium in Suriname this evening at seven.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will enter the match second in the Group on five points, while Suriname top on six points.

In another match this evening, Guyana will host Antigua and Barbuda in Group “C” at the Guyana Synthetic Track and Field Stadium, at 8:00.

Team SVG

Team Suriname







