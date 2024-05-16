A total of 13 goals were scored in yesterday afternoon’s match of the Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship match between SVG General Services and Cole Trucking Strikers at the Dauphine Playing Field.

SVG General Services were victors by 12 goals to 1 after Atticus Enville and Ishmel Peters scored 4 goals each for SVG General Services, their other goals converted by Shem Trimmingham, Jermain Spencer, Alonzo Lyttle and Oswald Thomas with a goal each. Eric Alvarez netted the goal for Cole Tucking Strikers.

Today’s match at 4.30 p. m will be between Curtis King Conquering Lions and Rising Ballers.

