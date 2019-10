MS EARLA ET-TER-LYN of Picton Road, Laventille, Trinidad formerly of New Grounds died on Thursday October 3rd at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Thursday October 17th at 9am at the Long Circular Road Chapel according to Spiritual Baptist Rites. Burial will be in Trinidad.







