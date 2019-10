In the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship, Cane end defeated Hill 16 3-1 at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon. Jvar Francis, Kirtney Francis and Steve Primus scored a goal each for Cane End, while the goal for Hill 16 was converted by Deomaji Samuel.



At the same venue, this afternoon, Brotherhood F. C will meet Rasfarco in Group B, at 4:30.







