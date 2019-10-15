SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Two matches will be played this afternoon, in the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitation Football

Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet

All Saints University at 1:15, then defending champions, Year One Technical and Vocational will play against the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines at 2:30, and Jebelles Youth will oppose Just Graduated Combined at 3:45.







