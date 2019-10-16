WORLD FOOD DAY MESSAGE

Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu has said that achieving Zero Hunger is not only about addressing hunger, but also nourishing people, while nurturing the planet.

In a message to mark World Food Day, the FAO head said this year, World Food Day calls for action across sectors to make healthy and sustainable diets affordable and accessible to everyone.

Mr. Dongyu said at the same time, the world’s population needs to start thinking about the nutritional benefits of what they eat.

World Food Day is being observed with the theme “Our Actions Are Our Future. Healthy Diets for A #ZeroHunger World”.







