EAT MORE OF WHAT YOU GROW

Vincentians are being encouraged to eat more locally produced food, as this country joins with the global community in observing World Food Day.

The appeal has come from Manager of the Arrowroot Association, Selmon Walters as the Association prepares to host a National Madungo Festival this month.

The Festival will take place on Monday October 28th at the Rabacca National Park, as part of activities to celebrate this county’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.

Mr. Walters said the Festival is important as efforts continue to revive the use of Madungo as a main food staple here.

Mr. Walters said the Association will continue to host the Madungo Festival on an annual basis.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related