ECGC HELP STUDENTS

The Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) Foundation has reiterated its commitment to providing opportunities for Vincentians in the field of education.

The assurance cane from Senior Education Officer and a Director of the Foundation, Dixton Findlay, at a recent ceremony for the presentation of bursaries to four students of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus.

Findlay urged the students to make use of the opportunities afforded to them, through the foundation, to contribute to the development of the nation.

Mr. Findlay also appealed to Vincentian males to access the educational opportunities being made available.







