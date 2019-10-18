The University of the West Indies Open Campus and the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers will host their Annual Literary Awards Ceremony tonight.

The evening’s activities will include the presentation of awards to Graphic Artist of the year, National Poet of the year and National Recognition Award by the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers.

A release from the UWI Open Campus says the highlight of the evening would be the presentation of the H. Nigel Thomas Prize for fiction and the Ellsworth ‘Shake’ Keane Prize for Poetry.

The addition of these prizes, which would become a prominent feature of this literary event of the Open Campus and the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers, is the idea of Dr. H. Nigel Thomas, a retired Vincentian writer and poet.

Dr. Thomas’ vision is to encourage and assist Vincentian writers in enhancing their craft while at the same time providing a space for their recognition and elevation.

The ceremony will culminate with the presentation of bursaries to seven UWI Open Campus students, the proceeds of which were received from the ‘Our UWI: Our Music’ event which was held on March 30th 2019.

The ceremony takes place at Frenches House from 6:30 this evening.







