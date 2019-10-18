TSUNAMI ART COMPETITION

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among five countries that are participating in the Tsunami Ready Youth Visual Art Competition.

The School Competition is being organized as a key output of the “Strengthening Capacities of Early Warning and Response for Tsunamis and Other Coastal Hazards in the Caribbean” Project.

The project is being sponsored by the European Commission Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations; through its Department’s Disaster Preparedness Program (DIPECHO).

The Visual Art Competition targets participants from five Project Participating Countries and is centered around the CARIBE WAVE regional tsunami exercises,

It also aims to contribute to the implementation of Objective three of UNESCO’s SIDS Action Plan, which seeks to “increase resilience and adaptation of SIDS in the face of environmental challenges.

The Contest encourages students to explore and better understand their natural surroundings through artistic expression.

It is geared towards creating and raising awareness of the Tsunami hazard and emergency response systems in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominican Republic, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The contest will coincide with World Tsunami Awareness Day to be observed on November 5th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related