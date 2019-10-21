BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday, Blossom (1) defeated Volcanoes (1) 2-1, in the Knock-Out Competition of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Also, the match between Belfongo and Layou was not played because both teams failed to show up.

Mona Academy beat System Three (2) 3-1, Je Belles gained a 3-nil victory over St Vincent Electricity Services VINLEC, and Triangle Academy won by default over KFC.



This afternoon, at 4:35, Bonadies will face Argyle International Airport in the Firms Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







