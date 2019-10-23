POLICE ARREST

Police have arrested and charged Fredrick Samuel, a 33 year old Baker of Dorsetshire Hill with the Offences of Murder and Attempted Murder.

Police say, according to investigations, the accused allegedly caused the death of Junior Brackin, a 34 years old labourer of Rockies by stabbing him in the left side of his neck with an unknown object.

The accused was also charged with intent to commit the offence of murder on a 31-year-old resident of Rockies by stabbing him twice in the back with an unknown object. The incidents occurred at Middle Street/ in Kingstown on Saturday October 19th.

Samuel was scheduled to appear at the Serious Offences Court today for an arraignment.







