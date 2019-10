In the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-a-side Football Championship, Flicks WA-KAN-DA defeated Primetime 4-3 yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval.

Orandi James netted two goals for Flicks WA-KAN-DA, with a goal each by Earl Spencer and Dan La Borde. The goal scorers for Primetime were Antonio Rodney (2), and Kaya Primus (1).

The Championship continues 4:30 this afternoon, at the same venue.







