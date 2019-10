MR WILFORD LIVERPOOL better known as POOL of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Mc. Kies Hill died on Saturday October 19th at the age 76. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Friday October 25th at the St. Paul’s Church in Flat Bush Village, New York. Burial will be on Saturday October 26th at the Canarsie Cemetery.







