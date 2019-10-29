BAGGA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Defending Champions, REC-COS beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 2-nil, in a Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines League match of the HAIROUN Barrouallie Football Championship at the Keartons Playing Field, over the weekend.

In the HAIROUN Knock-Out Championship, Sparta gained a 2-1 victory over Keartons, and Three Yards defeated Spring Village 3-nil.

This afternoon, at 4:15, Predators of Fitz Hughes will meet PYOLA of Layou in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines League match also at the Keartons Playing Field.

Meanwhile, eight teams have qualified for the Big 8. Keartons, PYOLA of Layou, Predators FC of Fitz Hughes, and Spring Village from Group “A”, and Group “B” are: Three Yards, Sparta, RECCOS, and Jam Down.







